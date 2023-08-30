Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st September 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Hellas Verona side in an important encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Friday.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Preview

Sassuolo are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side edged AS Roma to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have an impressive recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 12 out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's eight victories.

Sassuolo have won four of their last six matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A but have suffered defeat in two of their last three such games in the competition.

Sassuolo have defeated Hellas Verona on eight occasions in the Serie A so far - they have a better record only against Empoli in the Italian top flight.

In the last four matches between Sassuolo and Hellas Verona at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore, a total of 20 goals have been scored - the second-highest such tally on any Serie A fixture during this period.

Sassuolo are winless in their last eight Serie A matches - the longest such run in the competition at the moment.

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Hellas Verona have made a stellar start to their Serie A campaign and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The away side has conceded only one goal in its two games so far and will look to present a robust front this week.

Sassuolo are yet to hit their stride this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Hellas Verona

Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes