Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th December 2022

Sassuolo are set to play Inter Milan at the MAPEI Stadium – Città del Tricolore on Thursday in a friendly game.

Sassuolo come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Bologna in their most recent league game. Goals from Swiss midfielder Michael Aebischer, experienced Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic and Scottish midfielder Lewis Ferguson secured the win for Bologna.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Reggina 2-0 in their most recent friendly game. Second-half goals from veteran Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Inter Milan have won nine games, lost eight and drawn two.

Midfielder Davide Frattesi has scored four goals in the league for Sassuolo so far.

Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez has 10 goal contributions in the league for Inter Milan.

Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries has managed two assists in the league for Inter Milan.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has only scored one goal so far in what has been an injury-riddled season.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Prediction

Sassuolo are currently 15th in the league, and have lost three of their last five league games. Midfielder Davide Frattesi, who became an Italy international this year, has produced some good performances for Sassuolo this season. Roma, Napoli and Brighton & Hove Albion have all been linked with the 23-year old, with Roma said to be leading the race.

His potential departure could create problems for Sassuolo, who are currently nine points behind 18th-placed Cremonese.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are 5th in the league, 11 points behind league leaders Napoli. Simone Inzaghi's side did not enjoy a good first-half of the league campaign, with Romelu Lukaku's absence due to injury not helping their cause. The 29-year old will hope to put his Chelsea nightmare as well as a disappointing World Cup with Belgium behind him, and help his club side enjoy a better second-half of the campaign.

Inter Milan will hope to keep their players, with right-back Denzel Dumfries being linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, while centre-back Milan Skriniar has been regularly linked with Paris Saint-Germain of late.

Inter Milan to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 0-2 Inter Milan

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Inter Milan to keep a clean sheet- Yes

