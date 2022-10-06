Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Inter Milan will look to build on their huge win in Europe and get their struggling Serie A campaign back on track when they face Sassuolo on Saturday (October 8).

The Nerazzurri beat mighty Barcelona 1-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with Hakan Calhanoglu scoring the only goal of the game. It was a huge boost for Filipo Inzaghi's men, who came into the game off consecutive league defeats to Udinese and AS Roma.

Le Zebrette beat Inter 3-1, while the Giallorossi piled more pressure with a 2-1 win at the San Siro. Inter are ninth in the standings with just 12 points from eight games.

However, the defeat of the Blaugrana should do a world of good for their confidence. The Nerazzurri would need that against a tricky Sassuolo outfit who beat them in their last meeting.

The Neroverdi also have 12 points in eight games but sit a position ahead of the 2020-21 champions due to a better goal difference. Alessio Dionisi's side have awon their last two league games - a 1-0 defeat of Torino on the road before a 5-0 destruction of Salernitana at home.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Inter have beaten Sassuolo only eight times in their last 19 games, losing nine times, including a 2-0 loss at the San Siro in their last clash in February.

Sassuolo last beat Inter at home in August 2018.

The Nerazzurri have struck nine times in their last three games at Sassuolo.

Millustalents @millustalents | FT: Inter Milan 1-0 FC Barcelona



- Hakan Calhanoglu 45+2'



Calhanoglu scores Inter's only goal to win against Barcelona! | FT: Inter Milan 1-0 FC Barcelona- Hakan Calhanoglu 45+2'Calhanoglu scores Inter's only goal to win against Barcelona! ⭐ | FT: Inter Milan 1-0 FC Barcelona⚽ - Hakan Calhanoglu 45+2'Calhanoglu scores Inter's only goal to win against Barcelona! 🔵🔥 https://t.co/qmIZQe7qFu

Sassuolo are looking to win back-to-back games over Inter for the first time since a run of four between 2017 and 2018.

There hasn't been a draw between the two teams at the Mapei Stadium in their nine previous meetings.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Prediction

Sassuolo will be encouraged by their recent form and their win in this fixture the last time the two teams met. However, the pressure is firmly on Inter right now after four defeats in eight games, but the victory over Barcelona might just be the turning point for them.

It should be close, but expect the visitors to prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Inter Milan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

