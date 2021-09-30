Sassuolo vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Desperate to return to winning ways, Inter Milan take on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri are coming into this game on the back of consecutive draws in all competitions. Inter drew 2-2 against Atalanta Serie A last weekend before securing a 0-0 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in Europe on Tuesday.

The stalemates seem to have punctured some of their early momentum and are looking to get their campaign back on track sooner rather than later.

They will be pleased to see their rivals this weekend in a rut of their own, struggling in the bottom half of the standings following a disappointing start to the new campaign.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

There have been 17 previous clashes between the sides, and quite remarkably, Sassuolo have come out on top on more occasions.

With eight wins, the Neroverdi narrowly edge in front of their mighty rivals, who've beaten them only seven times before.

Only two of their previous clashes have ended in draws.

U.S. Sassuolo @SassuoloUS



La designazione arbitrale è online su



#ForzaSasol #SassuoloInter sarà arbitrata da Pairetto di Nichelino. Al VAR Nasca di Bari e Peretti di Verona.La designazione arbitrale è online su bit.ly/3F5ovo4 #SassuoloInter sarà arbitrata da Pairetto di Nichelino. Al VAR Nasca di Bari e Peretti di Verona.



La designazione arbitrale è online su bit.ly/3F5ovo4



#ForzaSasol

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Inter Milan Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Team News

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang is the only absentee for the Neroverdi as the Equatorial Guinea midfielder is nursing a heart condition. It is not clear when he will be able to return to action.

Head coach Alessio Dionisi is likely to play the same XI that beat Salernitana in their last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pedro Obiang

Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri are likely to be without Arturo Vidal, who's recovering from a thigh problem, and Stefano Sensi, down with a cruciate ligament injury.

After coming off the bench in the Champions League draw with Shakhtar, both Hakan Calhanoglu and Ivan Perisic may return to the starting lineup.

Injured: Arturo Vidal and Stefano Sensi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Giacomo Raspadori.

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan De Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Mateo Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Prediction

Sassuolo have flattered to deceive so far in the new campaign, struggling with a misfiring attack that has netted only six times.

Also Read

Inter Milan, though beset with their problems, have enough firepower to shoot down the Neroverdi in their own backyard.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Peter P