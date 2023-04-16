Sassuolo vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Bianconeri slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio in their previous league game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 16 of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's two victories.

Sassuolo have lost 14 of the 19 matches that they have played against Juventus in the Serie A - their worst record against a single opponent in the competition.

Juventus have won five of their last six matches away from home against Sassuolo in the Serie A and have scored at least two goals in each of these matches.

Sassuolo have won three of their last five matches at home in the Serie A - as many victories as they had managed in the nine such matches preceding this run.

After a run of six victories in seven games away from home in the Serie A, Juventus have lost two of their last three such matches in the competition.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have made improvements under Massimiliano Allegri and have a point to prove this weekend. Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria have been impressive this season and will be intent on making their mark this weekend.

Sassuolo can pack a punch on their day but have a definitively poor record against the Bianconeri. Juventus are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus

Sassuolo vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

