Sassuolo vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Bianconeri eased past Lazio by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a damaging 4-2 defeat at the hands of Frosinone last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 16 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's three victories.

Sassuolo have managed to win two of their last four matches against Juventus in the Serie A - one more victory than they had managed in the 16 such games preceding this run.

Sassuolo have suffered defeat in three of their four opening games of the Serie A season for only the third time in their history this season and for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Juventus have scored nine goals in the first four matches of a top-flight campaign for the first time since their return to the Serie A in the 2007-08 campaign.

Juventus have won their first two away games of the season and could start a Serie A campaign with three such victories on the trot for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have come into their own this season and are in excellent form going into this game. The Bianconeri thoroughly outplayed Lazio last week and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Sassuolo have failed to meet expectations this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Juventus are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus

Sassuolo vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes