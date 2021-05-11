Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus will aim to quickly move on from their disappointing 3-0 defeat to AC Milan when they travel to the Citta del Tricolore Stadium to take on Sassuolo.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into this tie off the back of a 2-1 win over Genoa and will look to build on that impressive performance.

Sassuolo continued their sensational form in Serie A as Giacomo Raspadori and Domenico Berardi scored in either half to beat Genoa 2-1 last time out.

The Neroverdi have now extended their unbeaten run to six games, dating back to a 2-1 loss to league champions Inter Milan back in April.

Since then, Roberto De Zerbi's men have picked up five wins and one draw. This resurgence has seen them climb to eighth place, one point behind the Europa League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Juventus' chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League took a hefty blow as they suffered a 3-0 loss to AC Milan last time out.

In an utterly lethargic performance, Andrea Pirlo's men failed to threaten the Rossoneri, who picked up their 22nd win of the season.

Juventus have now dropped to fifth place in the league table, two points behind Napoli in fourth place. They now risk playing in the Europa League next season and will need to win their final three games and hope for a slip-up from their rivals to avoid this.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Head-To-Head

Juventus have been utterly dominant in this fixture, having won 12 of their last 16 meetings with Sassuolo. The hosts have managed just one win, while it has ended all square on one occasion.

Pirlo's men are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run against Sassuolo with their last encounter ending in a 3-1 win back in January.

Sassuolo Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

Juventus Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Sassuolo vs Juventus Team News

Sassuolo

Saussuolo have Filippo Romagna sidelined with a knee injury, while Jeremie Boga's participation is in doubt due to a muscular issue. However, they will welcome back Marlon Santos, who has returned from his suspension for picking up a red card against Atalanta.

Injury: Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga

Suspended: None

Juventus

With no injury or suspension concerns, Andrea Pirlo will have a full-strength side to choose from on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Juventus Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Gianmarco Ferrari, Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang; Filip Djuricic, Hamed Traore, Domenico Berardi; Giacomo Raspadori

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Sassuolo vs Juventus Prediction

While Sassuolo have found their feet in recent weeks, Juventus have been inconsistent and have dropped behind in the race for a top-four finish.

However, the Bianconeri are on a superb run in this fixture and we expect that to continue with a victory for Juve on Wednesday.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Juventus