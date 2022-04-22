Sassuolo vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Sassuolo are set to play Juventus at the MAPEI STADIUM – Città del Tricolore on Monday in Serie A.

Sassuolo come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Walter Mazzarri's Cagliari in the league. A first-half goal from midfielder Alessandro Deiola secured the win for Cagliari.

Juventus, on the other hand, beat Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the second leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. Goals from former Fiorentina attacker Federico Bernardeschi and Brazilian full-back Danilo sealed the deal for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Sassuolo vs Juventus Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia, with Juventus beating Sassuolo 2-1. An early first-half goal from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and a late second-half own goal from Brazilian centre-back Ruan Tressoldi ensured victory for Juventus. Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore scored the goal for Sassuolo.

Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: L-W-L-W-D

Juventus form guide in Serie A: D-W-L-W-W

Sassuolo vs Juventus Team News

Sassuolo

Sassuolo will be without centre-back Filippo Romagna and Equatorial Guinea international Pedro Obiang. There are doubts over the availability of star attacker Domenico Berardi and midfielder Abdou Harroui. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Alessio Dionisi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: Domenico Berardi, Abdou Harroui

Suspended: None

Juventus

Meanwhile, Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of winger Federico Chiesa, American midfielder Weston McKennie, midfielder Manuel Locatelli and Brazilian attacker Kaio Jorge. There are doubts over the availability of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo.

Injured: Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Kaio Jorge, Federico Chiesa

Doubtful: Arthur Melo

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Juventus Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli, Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Francesco Magnanelli, Maxime Lopez, Emil Konradsen Ceide, Giacomo Raspadori, Hamed Traore, Gianluca Scamacca

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Denis Zakaria, Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini, Paulo Dybala, Dusan Vlahovic

Sassuolo vs Juventus Prediction

Sassuolo are 10th in the league, and have won only two of their last five league games. Domenico Berardi has been in sensational form this season, having made 25 goal contributions in the league so far.

Juventus, on the other hand, are 4th in the league. They are eight points behind league leaders AC Milan. Criticism has been aimed at manager Massimiliano Allegri for Juventus's inconsistent form this season.

Juventus should win.

Prediction: Sassuolo 0-2 Juventus

