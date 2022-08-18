Sassuolo vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Sassuolo host Lecce at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A on Saturday as both sides aim to pick up their first win of the season.

The Neroverdi began their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus last weekend, having also been dumped from the Coppa Italia by Modena just days earlier.

It's been far from the ideal start for Alessio Dionisi's side, who will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season.

Lecce have also lost both their games in the 2022-23 season thus far - a 3-2 defeat to Cittadella followed by a 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan in the league.

Sassuolo vs Lecce Head-To-Head

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their previous clashes with Lecce, but have won just once during this period - a 4-2 win at home in July 2020.

Sassuolo Form Guide (all competitions): L-L

Lecce Form Guide (all competitions): L-L

Sassuolo vs Lecce Team News

Sassuolo

The Neroverdi won't have Hamed Traore available due to a foot injury but Maxine Lopex returns from a suspension and could slot right back into midfield.

Giacomo Raspadori was on the bench for their opening clash against Juventus, and given he's close to leaving for Napoli, Alessio Dionisi might start him among the substitutes once more.

Injured: Hamed Traore

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Lecce

Kastroit Dermaku and Mert Celin are doubtful for the clash as head coach Marco Baroni have an otherwise fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Kastroit Dermaku, Mert Celin

Sassuolo vs Lecce Predicted XI

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Martin Erlic, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Kristian Thorstvedt; Domenico Berardi, Andrea Pinamonti, Emil Ceide.

Lecce (4-3-3): Wladimiro Falcone; Valentin Gendrey, Alexis Blin, Federico Baschirotto, Antonio Gallo; Kristijan Bistrovic, Morten Hjulmand, Kristoffer Askildsen; Gabriel Strefezza, Assan Ceesay, Federico Di Francesco.

Sassuolo vs Lecce Prediction

Both teams have started their season on a losing note but Lecce have at least managed to give their opponents a tough fight on both occasions.

Sassuolo pushed Modena during their cup defeat but were kept at arm's length by Juventus despite dominating possession.

Lecce will look to take advantage of their defensive vulnerabilities, although the hosts have enough firepower to secure at least a draw.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-2 Lecce

