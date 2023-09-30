Sassuolo vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2023 

Sassuolo host Monza at the Mapei Stadium on Monday (October 2) in Serie A action.

The hosts endured a slow start to their season but have had two huge results in the last week to climb up the table. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over leaders Inter Milan in their last game.

Nedim Bajrami and Domenico Berardi got on the scoresheet after the restart to overturn a first-half deficit. Earlier, in the week, they floored Juventus 4-2 at home. Sassuolo are ninth in the league table with nine points from six games.

Monza, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. They drew goalless with Bologna in their last game, failing to create enough noteworthy chances. Monza are 15th in the points table with six points from six games.

Sassuolo vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams, with Sassuolo leading 3-1.

Monza won 2-1 in their last meeting with Sassuolo, ending a six-game winless streak in the fixture.

Sassuolo are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Sassuolo have conceded 12 goals in the top flight this season. Only Empoli (13) have conceded more.

Monza have picked up just one point on the road in Serie A this season, the second-fewest in the competition.

Sassuolo vs Monza Prediction

Sassuolo are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing three of their four games. They have won their last two home games, though.

Monza, meanwhile, are on a run of three draws and winless in four games. They are without a win in four road games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Monza

Sassuolo vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups.)