Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Napoli outfit in an important encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Friday.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a decidedly poor start to their league campaign. The Neroverdi were held to a 2-2 draw by Udinese in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit thrashed Cremonense by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Sassuolo and have won 11 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's two victories.

Sassuolo have won only two of their 19 matches against Napoli in the Serie A - they have a worse win record only against AS Roma in the competition.

Napoli have lost only one of their last 14 games against Sassuolo in the Serie A, with their previous such defeat coming in November 2020.

Sassuolo have played out draws in five of their last six matches against Napoli at home and won their previous Serie A home game against the Neapolitans by a 2-1 margin in 2015.

Sassuolo are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Serie A - their longest such record in the competition since March last year.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have carved out a commendable lead of 15 points at the top of the league table and are the favorites to win the Serie A title this year. The likes of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been lethal this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Sassuolo have built a reputation for themselves as giant killers this season but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this week. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 Napoli

Sassuolo vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

