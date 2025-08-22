Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A kicks off with a set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Sassuolo vs Napoli Preview

Napoli finished at the top of the Serie A standings last season and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The Neapolitan giants edged Olympiacos to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, topped the Serie B standings last season and have come into their own in recent months. The home side defeated US Catanzaro by a 1-0 margin in the Coppa Italia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Sassuolo vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an excellent recent record against Sassuolo and have won 14 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's paltry two victories.

Napoli are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Brest in a friendly encounter earlier this month.

Napoli have managed to score an impressive 13 goals in their last six matches in all competitions and have won four of these games but have managed to keep only one clean sheet during this period.

Napoli lost only four of their 38 matches in Serie A over the course of their victorious campaign last season - the joint-lowest such tally in the competition last season.

Ad

Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been sensational over the past year but are in the midst of a transition at the moment. Scott McTominay has been a revelation for the Neapolitans this year and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Sassuolo dominated Serie B last season and will need to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Napoli

Sassuolo vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More