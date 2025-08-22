Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A kicks off with a set of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important encounter at the Mapei Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Sassuolo vs Napoli Preview
Napoli finished at the top of the Serie A standings last season and have been in exceptional form over the past year. The Neapolitan giants edged Olympiacos to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, topped the Serie B standings last season and have come into their own in recent months. The home side defeated US Catanzaro by a 1-0 margin in the Coppa Italia last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Sassuolo vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Napoli have an excellent recent record against Sassuolo and have won 14 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's paltry two victories.
- Napoli are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions and have won three of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of Brest in a friendly encounter earlier this month.
- Napoli have managed to score an impressive 13 goals in their last six matches in all competitions and have won four of these games but have managed to keep only one clean sheet during this period.
- Napoli lost only four of their 38 matches in Serie A over the course of their victorious campaign last season - the joint-lowest such tally in the competition last season.
Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction
Napoli have been sensational over the past year but are in the midst of a transition at the moment. Scott McTominay has been a revelation for the Neapolitans this year and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Sassuolo dominated Serie B last season and will need to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Napoli
Sassuolo vs Napoli Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes