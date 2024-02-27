Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th February 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Sassuolo lock horns with an inconsistent Napoli side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Wednesday.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of Empoli in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neapolitan outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Cagliari last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Sassuolo and have won 13 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's two victories.

Sassuolo have won only two of their 21 matches against Napoli in the Serie A - their joint-lowest win percentage against a single opponent in the competition.

Napoli are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 matches against Sassuolo in the Serie A and have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Sassuolo have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three matches against Napoli in the Serie A and could endure a fourth consecutive failure in this regard for the first time in their history.

Sassuolo have won only one of their last 10 matches at home against Napoli in the Serie A.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been a shadow of their former selves this season and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their league campaign. Victor Osimhen has found the back of the net in each of his last two games and will look to build on his run this week.

Sassuolo are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Napoli are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-3 Napoli

Sassuolo vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes