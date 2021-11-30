Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with a set of midweek fixtures on Wednesday as Sassuolo lock horns with Napoli in an important clash. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Sassuolo are in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a poor start to their season. The Neroverdi stunned AC Milan with a 3-1 victory in their previous game and will want to pull off another upset in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Neapolitans made short work of Lazio over the weekend and will be confident going into this match.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Sassuolo and have won nine out of 16 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed two victories against Napoli and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 3-3 draw. Both teams were defensively poor on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-L-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-W-W

Sassuolo vs Napoli Team News

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang, Jeremie Boga, and Filip Djuricic remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and might not be available for this match. Davide Frattesi served his suspension against AC Milan and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic

Suspended: None

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Victor Osimhen are injured and have been sidelined this week. Lorenzo Insigne has recovered from his knock and will feature in this game.

Injured: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs Napoli Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-31): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Matheus Henrique, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz; Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

Sassuolo vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been exceptional in the Serie A this season and have become bonafide contenders for the league title. The likes of Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on Wednesday.

Sassuolo have already pulled off an upset this month and will be intent on making their opponents' life difficult this week. Napoli are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-2 Napoli

