Sassuolo vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold this weekend as Sassuolo take on Parma in a crucial fixture at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Sunday. Sassuolo have been impressive this season and hold all the cards going into this match.

Parma are currently in 19th place in the Serie A table at the moment and have endured one of the worst campaigns in their recent history. The away side has suffered five league defeats on the trot and is in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

Sassuolo have been inconsistent this season but have one of the most talented Italian contingents in the Serie A at the moment. Roberto De Zerbi's side suffered a 3-1 defeat against reigning champions Juventus last weekend and will want to bounce back with a positive result in this match.

#SassuoloParma sarà arbitrata da Pezzuto di Lecce. Al VAR Di Paolo di Avezzano e Galetto di Rovigo.



La designazione arbitrale è online su https://t.co/PCRnlasoOz#ForzaSasol — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) January 15, 2021

Sassuolo vs Parma Head-to-Head

Parma have an excellent record against Sassuolo and have won five games out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed only two victories against Parma and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Parma. Sassuolo was unable to make an impact in the final third on the day and will need to put in an improved performance on Sunday.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-W-L

Parma form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 managers who have underperformed this season (2020/21)

Sassuolo vs Parma Team News

Sassuolo need to win this game

Sassuolo

Fillippo Romagna and Domenico Berardi are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Parma this weekend. Pedro Obiang was sent off against Juventus last weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Fillippo Romagna, Domenico Berardi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pedro Obiang

Vincent Laurini is unavailable at the moment

Parma

Advertisement

Parma have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Alberto Grassi, Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Vincent Laurini, Simone Iacoponi, and Yann Karamoh against Sassuolo this weekend. Hernani is currently suspended and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Alberto Grassi, Riccardo Gagliolo, Yordan Osorio, Vincent Laurini, Simone Iacoponi, Yann Karamoh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hernani

Sassuolo vs Parma Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Georgios Kyriakopoulos, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic, Hamed Junior Traore; Francesco Caputo

Parma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Giuseppe Pezzella, Bruno Alves, Maxime Busi; Jasmin Kurtic, Simon Sohm, Gaston Brugman, Wylan Cyprien, Juraj Kucka; Gervinho, Roberto Inglese

Sassuolo vs Parma Prediction

Sassuolo have an excellent squad at their disposal and will view this game as an opportunity to get their season back on track. With Domenico Berardi injured, however, the likes of Jeremie Boga and Francesco Caputo will have to step up to the plate in this match.

Parma have not been at their best this season and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Sassuolo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Sassuolo 3-1 Parma

Also Read: 5 Barcelona players who are out of favour under Ronald Koeman