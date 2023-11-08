Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2023 

Sassuolo will host Salernitana at the Mapei Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured yet another difficult start to their Serie A campaign despite a string of positive results in September. They were beaten 2-1 by Torino in their last game and were perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin after a disappointing display on the road.

Sassuolo are 15th in the league table with 11 points from as many games and will look to add to that tally this weekend.

Salernitana have failed to come alive this season and are still searching for their first league win with a quarter of the campaign now gone. They were beaten 2-0 by defending champions Napoli in their last game, marking an 11th successive winless outing against Gli Azzurri.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Serie A standings with just four points from an obtainable 33. They will now look to pick up important points this Friday to avoid an impending relegation tussle.

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Sassuolo and Salernitana. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won three times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a six-game winless streak in this fixture.

Neither side has recorded a clean sheet in the Serie A so far this season.

Salernitana have scored just six goals in the Italian top-flight this season. Only Empoli (4) have scored fewer.

Sassuolo have conceded 19 goals in the league this season. Only three teams have conceded more, two of which currently sit in the relegation zone.

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Prediction

Sassuolo are winless in their last five Serie A games after winning three of their previous four in the competition. They are without a win in their last three home matches and will look to end that streak this weekend.

Salernitana are the only side in the top two tiers of Italian football this season yet to record a win. They have lost their last four away matches by an aggregate scoreline of 7-0 and could well be beaten here as well.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-0 Salernitana

Sassuolo vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)