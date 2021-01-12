Sassuolo vs SPAL prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Sassuolo entertain Serie B side SPAL in their Coppa Italia last-16 tie at the Mapei Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts are currently seventh in Serie A while SPAL are fifth in the Serie B standings.

Sassuolo suffered a 3-1 loss to Juventus in their last Serie A outing and will be hoping to get back to winning ways in this cup game.

Un grande traguardo per me, che mi rende orgoglioso...e una buona prestazione di squadra che purtroppo non ci ha portato punti. Grazie a tutti per il supporto e ora Coppa Italia 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 #JuventusSassuolo @SassuoloUS @SerieA #ForzaSasol https://t.co/XmVEI5wY7u pic.twitter.com/h6aAWYEJ2s — Filip Đuričić (@Djuricic10) January 11, 2021

Sassuolo vs SPAL Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns just six times so far. In these encounters, the Neroverdi have clearly been the dominant side, recording four wins.

The visitors are winless against the hosts in six attempts and have only managed to hold them to two stalemates in Serie A.

Their last meeting came in the Italian top-flight in the 2019-20 campaign. On that occasion, Sassuolo inflicted a 2-1 defeat upon the Spallini at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-W-L-W-L

SPAL form guide in the Serie B: W-L-L-W-D

Sassuolo vs SPAL Team News

Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi got injured in Sassuolo's Serie A game against Genoa

The hosts will be without the services of influential forward Domenico Berardi for this game on account of a thigh injury.

Mehdi Bourabia did not feature against Juventus, as he's been linked with a move away from the club. Federico Ricci is closing in on a move to Serie B side Monza and may have already played his last game for the club.

Filippo Romagna is a long-term absentee. Pedro Obiang's red card in their last league game won't affect his participation in this cup tie.

Injured: Domenico Berardi, Filippo Romagna

Doubtful: Federico Ricci, Mehdi Bourabia

Suspended: None

SPAL

The visitors might be able to welcome back goalkeeper Etrit Berisha in this fixture, as he has resumed training after recovering from COVID-19.

Lucas Castro might not be available on account of a knee problem. Federico Viviani's availability also remains in doubt.

Injured: Lucas Castro

Doubtful: Federico Viviani

Suspended: None

Sassuolo vs SPAL Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Francesco Magnanelli, Manuel Locatelli; Gregoire Defrel, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Francesco Caputo

SPAL Predicted XI (4-4-2): Demba Thiam; Nenad Tomović, Francesco Vicari, Luca Ranieri, Bartosz Salamon; Simone Missiroli, Mattia Valoti, Marco D'Alessandro, Salvatore Esposito; Sebastiano Esposito, Federico Di Francesco

Sassuolo vs SPAL Prediction

Sassuolo have been in decent form this season and have found the back of the net 30 times in their 17 Serie A outings. SPAL, on the other hand, have 23 goals to their name in 17 Serie B fixtures.

In cup ties like this one, the difference in the quality of the starting XI is often the determining factor. The hosts have a better squad and the added motivation to bounce back from a loss makes them the favorites against SPAL.

We predict a comfortable win for the hosts.

Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 SPAL