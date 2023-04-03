Sassuolo vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd April 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Torino take on an impressive Sassuolo outfit in an important clash at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Monday.

Sassuolo vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their season. The away side slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Neroverdi edged Spezia to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Sassuolo vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won 12 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's six victories.

Sassuolo have won only four of their last 19 matches against Torino in the Serie A but did manage to secure a victory in the reverse fixture.

Sassuolo have played out draws in six of their last nine matches against Torino at home in the Serie A and have won only one of these games.

Sassuolo have won each of their last four matches in the Serie A and could secure a five-game winning streak in the competition for the first time in their history.

Sassuolo have picked up 20 points in the Serie A in 2023 so far - only Napoli, Juventus and Lazio have been more successful in the competition during this period.

Sassuolo vs Torino Prediction

Torino have been fairly impressive so far this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. The away side have won only two of their last four matches and will look to prove their mettle in this game.

Sassuolo have managed to overcome their slump and have been in impressive form in recent weeks. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Torino

Sassuolo vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes