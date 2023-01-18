Saudi Arabia All-Stars vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2023

PSG are set to play a high-profile club friendly this week and will face Saudi Arabia All-Stars at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday. The fixture is set to pit Lionel Messi against Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and could witness the two modern greats battle it out in Riyadh this week.

Saudi Arabia All-Stars vs PSG Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Parisian giants slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rennes in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a massive footballing market over the years and could make its presence felt in world football with this fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain the side this week and will look to mark his debut with a vintage performance.

Saudi Arabia All-Stars vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr and Al Hilal are rivals in the Saudi Pro League, with Al Nassr edging ahead of Al Hilal with a one-point lead and a game in hand in the league table this season.

PSG have lost two of their last three games in the Ligue 1 and have conceded a total of four goals in their two defeats during this period.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have played 36 matches against each other - Messi has a slight edge with 22 goals as opposed to Ronaldo's 21 goals. The Argentine star is the clear winner as far as assists are concerned with 12 assists as opposed to Ronaldo's one assist.

PSG have been the most prolific team in Ligue 1 this season with 48 goals in 19 league matches, with Kylian Mbappe scoring 13 goals and Lionel Messi bagging 10 assists in the competition.

Saudi Arabia All-Stars vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and will likely view this friendly as an opportunity to regain their momentum. The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

With Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks, Saudi Arabia All-Stars are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset this week. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia All-Stars 1-3 PSG

Saudi Arabia All-Stars vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score - Yes

