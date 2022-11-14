Saudi Arabia vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

Saudi Arabia will entertain 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia at the King Saud University Stadium in a friendly on Wednesday (November 16).
This will be the third and final friendly for Saudi Arabia ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Argentina, with Mexico and Poland the other teams in Group C. In their two friendlies this month, the Green Falcons beat Iceland 1-0 on November 6 and played out a 1-1 draw against Panama four days later.
Croatia, meanwhile, have not played since their 3-1 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League in September. Vatreni will hope to leave a good account of themselves before opening their campaign against Morocco.
Saudi Arabia vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- Saudi Arabia are on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning twice, with all the games producing fewer than 2.5 goals.
- Croatia are unbeaten in their last five games, winning the last four. They have just one defeat in their last 15 games, including friendlies.
- Croatia have scored at least once in 13 of their last 14 games.
- Saudi Arabia have not scored more than once n their last 18 games across competitions. They have also not conceded more than once in their last 11 outings.
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel
Saudi Arabia vs Croatia Prediction
Saudi Arabia are unbeaten at home in seven games and have relied heavily on their defensive prowess. They have kept six clean sheets and conceded just once but have scored just thrice.
Croatia are on a four-game winning run and are strong favourites. They have the better squad and should secure a comfortable win.
Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Croatia
Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $200 if your team wins on DraftKings
Saudi Arabia vs Croatia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Croatia
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5
Tip 3: Croatia to score first - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes
Tip 5: Luka Modric to score or assist any time - Yes
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here