Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Saudi Arabia host Jordan at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, needing just a draw on the final day to win the group. Both teams have already booked their place in the third round.

With four wins and a draw from five games, Saudi Arabia are at the top of Group G, having accumulated 13 points. On Thursday, the Green Falcons beat Pakistan 3-0 in another emphatic display, as their ambitions of reaching a third consecutive World Cup received a major boost.

After going four games without a win under Roberto Mancini, Saudi Arabia have gone their next 12 without a defeat in normal time. The Middle Eastern outfit had only lost to South Korea on penalties at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup back in January.

Jordan had a historic run in the said tournament, reaching their first-ever finals, where reigning champions and hosts Qatar beat them 3-1. Nonetheless, the Chivalrous Ones showed their capability, and have since booked their place in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers.

After failing to win their opening two qualifiers, Hussein Ammouta's side won their next three in a row, most notably a 7-0 shellacking of Pakistan back in March, while their triumph over Tajikistan on Thursday officially sealed their qualification into the third round.

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 clashes between the sides in history, with Saudi Arabia winning on nine occasions and losing to their Middle Eastern neighbors five times.

Saudi Arabia's 2-0 win over the Chivalrous Ones in November 2023 in the ongoing qualifiers ended their run of three winless encounters to them.

The Green Falcons are unbeaten in their last 12 official games, winning eight.

The Chivalrous Ones have won six of their last seven games, losing one. They've also kept a clean sheet in their last three qualifying games.

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Prediction

Both sides have posted a series of positive results lately, and have already qualified for the next round. This is a fight for the top spot, wherein the Green Falcons just need a draw. Although their neighbors are likely to put up a tougher challenge, we expect the hosts to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-2 Jordan

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes