Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30th 2025

Saudi Arabia and Jordan return to action when they go head-to-head at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium in a friendly on Friday. Jamal Sellami’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last seven away games across all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Ad

Saudi Arabia dropped two more points in the race for a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket as they played out a goalless draw with Japan at the Saitama Stadium back in March.

Hervé Renard’s side have picked up just two wins from their eight games in Group C of the qualifiers while losing twice and claiming two draws to collect 10 points and sit third in Group C, three points behind second-placed Australia in the second automatic qualification spot.

Ad

Trending

Next up for Saudi Arabia is the challenge of on opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in four of their last five meetings, losing three and claiming one draw since November 2018.

Like Saudi Arabia, Jordan were involved in a share of the spoils last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with South Korea at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ad

With that result, Sellami’s men have gone seven straight games without defeat across all competitions, picking up two wins and five draws since October’s 2-0 defeat against South Korea.

Jordan have won three of their eight World Cup qualifying matches so far while losing once and claiming three draws to collect 13 points and sit second in Group B, three points off top spot.

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Saudi Arabia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Jordan have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while both sides have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in their last four friendly games, picking up three wins and one draw since a 3-1 loss against Mali in October 2023.

Jordan are on a run of 11 consecutive away games without defeat across all competitions, claiming six wins and five draws since January 2024.

Ad

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Prediction

With their return to the World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, Saudi Arabia and Jordan will look to gather momentum here, and this makes for an exciting watch.

Saudi Arabia are slight favorites on paper and we are backing them to pick up a close victory.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 3-1 Jordan

Saudi Arabia vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Saudi Arabia’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of Saudi Arabia’s last five outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More