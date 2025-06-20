Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Saudi Arabia will meet Trinidad and Tobago in their final group stage match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. This is a must-win match for both teams, though a draw might be enough for the Green Falcons to qualify for the knockout stage.

The Arabian Falcons began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti but failed to sustain that momentum, losing 1-0 to the hosts, the USA. They failed to score for just the second time in 2025 and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The Soca Warriors lost 5-0 to the USA in their campaign opener and were held to a 1-1 draw by Haiti in their previous outing. Haiti defender Jean-Kévin Duverne was sent off in the 39th minute, but the Soca Warriors failed to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Frantzdy Pierrot gave Haiti the lead in the 49th minute, and Justin Julian García equalized in the 68th minute. Mondy Prunier missed from the penalty spot in the 86th minute as Haiti failed to grab the win.

Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times in all competitions, with all meetings being friendlies. The Green Falcons have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. The Soca Warriors have one win and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in 2013, and the Soca Warriors registered a 3-1 win.

Trinidad and Tobago have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies, while suffering four losses.

The Arabian Falcons have kept five clean sheets in their seven games across all competitions in 2025.

Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

The Green Falcons have two wins and two losses in their four games in June. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in the two wins. They have scored in all but one of their five games in this fixture and will look to continue that form.

The Soca Warriors have seen a drop in form, scoring just twice in their last three games while conceding eight goals. They were eliminated from the group stage in the previous edition, losing two of the three games, and will look to improve upon that record.

Considering the current form of the two teams and history, we back the Green Falcons to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Saudi Arabia vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

