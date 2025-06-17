Saudi Arabia vs USA Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Saudi Arabia will lock horns with the USA at Q2 Stadium in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday. The winner of this match will be assured of a place in the knockout round.

The Green Falcons met Haiti in their campaign opener and registered a 1-0 win. Saleh Alshehri scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 21st minute. They made their debut in the competition as the guest team in this edition and will look to make it to the knockout round.

The Stars and Stripes met Trinidad and Tobago in their campaign opener and registered a thumping 5-0 win. Malik Tillman bagged a first-half brace while Patrick Agyemang, Brenden Aaronson, and Haji Wright were on the scoresheet later in that match. Diego Luna and Maximilian Arfsten had two assists to their names.

Saudi Arabia vs USA Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions, with five meetings being friendlies. The Stars and Stripes have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. Arabian Falcons are not far behind with two wins and two games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2022, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Green Falcons have seen conclusive results in their last four games, recording three wins. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

The USMNT have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording six wins.

Four of the seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The Green Falcons have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games, keeping five clean sheets.

Saudi Arabia vs USA Prediction

Arabian Falcons won their debut game in the Gold Cup while keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have failed to score in their last two games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

The Stars and Stripes made the most of their home support last week and registered a memorable 5-0 win in their campaign opener. They have scored in all but two meetings against Saudi Arabia and are expected to find the back of the net here.

Mauricio Pochettino is likely to field a similar starting XI from the campaign opener.

The two teams have met just once in the 21st century and that meeting in 2022 ended in a goalless draw. The home advantage will be a huge factor for the USMNT, and we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Saudi Arabia 1-2 USA

Saudi Arabia vs USA Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - USA to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

