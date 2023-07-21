Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli plotting move to sign Arsenal star - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is currently considering a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, among others from the country. According to recent reports, the clubs from Saudi Arabia are willing to offer €40 million for the Ghana international (via Metro).

Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej are also interested in securing the services of the former Atletico Madrid player. The club's management has given Partey the green light to explore a move away from the Emirates.

These rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia surface yet again after reports claimed that Partey instructed his entourage to reject offers from the country (via CBS Sport). The same report say that he prefers a move away to Serie A outfit Juventus.

The 30-year-old joined Arsenal from Spain in 2020 for a reported fee of €50 million (via transfermarkt). His time at north London has been plagued with injuries despite a relatively smoother campaign last year.

Partey missed 10 league games during his first season in England and 12 in the following campaign. The midfielder remained fit for most of last season, missing just three games in the Premier League due to injury.

Since joining in 2020, the midfielder has made 99 appearances, scoring five goals and providing four assists across all competitions for the Premier League club. However, Partey failed to register a major trophy with the Gunners.

Should the club lose their number six this summer, reinforcements will be required.

Pundit claims Thomas Partey contributed to Arsenal's decline last season

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

According to pundit and former footballer Gabby Agbonlahor, Thomas Partey played a role in Arsenal finishing second to Manchester City last season. The former Aston Villa forward believes the Ghana international got slower towards the end of the campaign.

Acknowledging the fact that William Saliba's injury played a part, Agbonlahor said (via TBR):

"I think he (Partey) is [the difference between Arsenal winning the league]. Because even though Saliba got injured I felt that they were slacking a bit in midfield. Thomas Partey wasn’t playing his best football, it looked like he had lost a yard of pace, getting the ball back, being that sitter."

The Gunners have now brought in Declan Rice from West Ham for a reported fee of £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons (via The Guardian). The England international can play Partey's role should he depart the club this summer.