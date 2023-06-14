Saudi Arabian club have pulled out of race to sign Chelsea star due to his high salary demands - Reports

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have pulled put of the race to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku due to his high salary demands. Lukaku is set to return to Stamford Bridge following the expiration of his loan to Inter Milan.

Lukaku's future is currently in doubt. Yet another loan move to Inter could be on the cards. He was also heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

However, the negotiations have broken down due to a high salary demand, according to Sacha Tavolieri. Lukaku scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 matches for Inter during the 2022-23 season. However, he missed a gilt-edged chance in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino will take over at Stamford Bridge as the new manager. While the Blues badly need a goalscorer, Lukaku might not be the Argentine's choice. Christophe Nkunku will also arrive at the club from RB Leipzig.

Journalist confirms Chelsea's interest in Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League at the moment. The midfielder impressed massively during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Several top clubs like Arsenal and the Blues are interested in signing the player. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently confirmed the Stamford Bridge club's interest in Caicedo. He wrote for GiveMeSport:

"The expectation is that both Chelsea and Arsenal will try again. Liverpool will not be in the race since they don't see value at the price required, and there is nothing significant at this point in the Manchester United links either."

He added:

"Even though Brighton are not just offering up a specific number (they rarely do), my understanding is it's going to take a starting point of £70m guaranteed plus at least £10m in add-ons."

The Blues saw one of their bids for Caicedo rejected in January. However, they are not expected to give up. Caicedo is expected to be the subject of tug of war in the summer transfer market.

