Saudi giants ready to sign 2 Barcelona superstar to lure PSG attacker Lionel Messi: Reports

Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in signing Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets from Barcelona to lure Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi. The Saudi Arabian side are keen on bolstering their squad and see the trio as their top targets.

As per a report in El Nacional, Al-Hilal are ready to go big this summer and will try to do everything possible to get Messi. The Argentine will become a free agent after his contract at PSG expires at the end of the season.

The Saudi Professional League side's coach Ramon Diaz has spoken about the possibility of signing the Argentine and said (via Reuters):

"It grows all over the world; it was seen in the World Cup. Clubs can have eight foreigners; you can have the best because there are no financial problems. ... It happened with Ronaldo, and most of Al Hilal's foreigners are international. If they continue like this, they will grow. The presence of Cristiano [Ronaldo] is important to give football more expectation. They have the possibility of buying Lionel Messi, imagine the power they have."

Alba will be in the final year of his Barcelona contract in the summer, while Busquets, like Messi, will be a free agent.

Barcelona keen on keeping Lionel Messi's former teammate

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has been adamant about keeping Sergio Busquets at the club next season, stating that he wants the Spaniard's experience in his squad.

Xavi told the media (via Mundo Deportivo):

"It is always the same, three or four players are called out when you lose, this is Barcelona, it is normal. When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets, I wouldn't change a thing. He is still very important, he is key."

He added:

"There will be games that he does not play. But Busi always raises things, he is the captain and part of the team's machinery. We have a very healthy dressing room. Things will end up coming off because I can see how things are working from inside."

Busquets is reportedly willing to stay at Barcelona if Lionel Messi rejoins the club, though he is said to have an offer from Inter Miami CF on the table.

