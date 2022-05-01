“Saw Lampard in the dugout and starts playing bad” – Chelsea fans slam player for ‘stinker’ of a display during 1-0 loss at Everton

Chelsea fans have slammed Antonio Rudiger for his performance in the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Everton on May 1 which gave their former manager Frank Lampard a vital win.

The German defender is set to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season with a move to Real Madrid agreed.

No announcement before the end of the current season but… here we go confirmed! The agreement between Antonio Rüdiger and Real Madrid will be signed in the next few days as expected. New contacts to prepare the paperworks. Deal until June 2026.No announcement before the end of the current season but… here we go confirmed! The agreement between Antonio Rüdiger and Real Madrid will be signed in the next few days as expected. New contacts to prepare the paperworks. Deal until June 2026. ⚪️🤝 #RealMadridNo announcement before the end of the current season but… here we go confirmed! ⏳ https://t.co/yxAjD8gDMA

The 30-year-old was unconvincing at the heart of Thomas Tuchel's defense in the game at Goodison Park, failing to deal with the likes of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea fans have lamented the centre-back's performance, reacting with anger on Twitter:

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Rudiger actually saw Lampard in the dugout and starts playing bad because he thinks he’s still managing Chelsea Rudiger actually saw Lampard in the dugout and starts playing bad because he thinks he’s still managing Chelsea 😭

Mona @Pogbabe Rudiger looking like the old Rudiger before Tuchel loool Rudiger looking like the old Rudiger before Tuchel loool

CFCDaily @CFCDaily Rudiger now paying the price since getting booked. Passenger and having Alonso next to him defensively is hell. Rudiger now paying the price since getting booked. Passenger and having Alonso next to him defensively is hell.

Otunba Amuludun Of Ibadan ⚪ @CallMeFreebies Rudiger will be so exposed in 4 man midfield ehn Rudiger will be so exposed in 4 man midfield ehn

CFC Gem ⭐️⭐️ @cfc_gem I’ve not said this many times this season but Rudiger is having a stinker I’ve not said this many times this season but Rudiger is having a stinker

Everton secure a vital three points as they beat Chelsea

Everton are in dire need of points given their precarious situation at the bottom end of the Premier League table.

They are currently 18th but with a crucial victory over the Blues, they are now two points away from 17th placed Leeds United.

Richarlison did the damage for the Toffees, scoring a fantastic strike in the 46th minute and the Merseyside outfit held firm from there on out.

Jordan Pickford pulled off two phenomenal saves in the space of ten seconds, including an unbelievable stop where he quickly got to his feet after the ball hit the post. He then had the ball smashed into his face by Antonio Rudiger but luckily for Everton, his face would keep Chelsea at bay.

An inspired performance by the England goalkeeper summed up a gritty and determined Everton side that wouldn't leave without a fight.

One of the best goalkeeping performances we’ve seen this season. 🧤 Jordan Pickford’s game by numbers vs Chelsea:17 shots faced6 successful long passes5 saves made4 saves inside the area2 big chances saved2 high claims1 ground duel wonOne of the best goalkeeping performances we’ve seen this season. 🧤 Jordan Pickford’s game by numbers vs Chelsea: 17 shots faced 6 successful long passes 5 saves made 4 saves inside the area 2 big chances saved 2 high claims 1 ground duel won One of the best goalkeeping performances we’ve seen this season. 🧤🔵 https://t.co/BnrvHHHWqG

All eyes were on Frank Lampard given the way in which he was sacked by Chelsea in 2021.

But perhaps the attention being firmly set on the former Stamford Bridge man allowed his players to play without the pressure that has consumed them all season.

For Chelsea, it was a disappointing day as their goalscoring woes continued. The likes of Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz failed to convert numerous opportunities at goal.

The Blues have all but confirmed UEFA Champions League qualification and a top-four finish but will want to return to form with a huge FA Cup final clash with Liverpool on the horizon.

May 14 is the date Tuchel's side battle Jurgen Klopp's Reds, with the two sides having already fought a final at Wembley Stadium earlier in the season.

It was Liverpool who prevailed that day, winning a tense penalty shootout 11-10.

Tuchel's concentration is on seeing out the top-four race, although he has moved to play down the confidence that his side have already obtained third place (via Football London):

"I said it weeks ago. I feel never safe. And it doesn't matter if we are in a race for top four, the last four games is not enough. Four points is never enough no matter the race we are in."

Next up for Tuchel is Wolverhampton Wanderers, where Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Everton.

