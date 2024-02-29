SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as SC Freiburg lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Europa-Park Stadion on Friday.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past month. The Bavarian giants edged RB Leipzig to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 31 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's two victories.

Bayern Munich have won each of their last five matches against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga and have a longer such run in this regard only against SV Darmstadt among teams currently playing in the competition.

Bayern Munich will be playing their 2000th match in the Bundesliga this weekend and will become the first team in the history of the competition to achieve this landmark.

Since the start of the second half of the season, SC Freiburg have picked up only four points in the Bundesliga - the second-worst such tally in the competition during this period.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have flattered to deceive this season and will need to make amends to catch up with Bayer Leverkusen in the title race. Harry Kane has been impressive so far and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

SC Freiburg have struggled since the turn of the year and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Kane to score - Yes