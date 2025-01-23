SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as SC Freiburg take on Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich side in an important encounter at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate on the domestic front so far this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league able at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side slumped to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an excellent recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 32 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's paltry two victories.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten in their last 17 matches against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in May 2015. This is their second-longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Bayern Munich have picked up 45 points from their 18 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their highest points tally at this stage of the season since the 2016-17 season.

SC Freiburg have conceded 34 goals from their 18 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich were given a stunning reality check by Feyenoord this week and have a point to prove this weekend. The Bavarians have excellent players in their ranks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

SC Freiburg have been defensively poor this season and will need to present a robust front against the Bundesliga's strongest side. Bayern Munich are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

