SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg lock horns with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich side in an important clash at the Europa Park Stadion on Saturday.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings but have not been at their best so far this season. The Bavarian giants defeated Borussia Dortmund by a 4-2 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 33 of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's five victories.

SC Freiburg have won only one of their last 39 matches in the Bundesliga this season, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin in 2015.

SC Freiburg are currently unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga games and are currently enjoying their best league season with 47 points in their 26 games so far.

SC Freiburg are currently unbeaten in their last 12 matches at home in the Bundesliga - the best run in the club's history.

SC Freiburg have scored 999 goals in their 774 matches in the Bundesliga so far and could become only the 21st team in the history of the competition to score 1000 goals.

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

SC Freiburg were exceptional against Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal and will be brimming with confidence ahead of this match. Lucas Holer has been effective in the final third this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Bayern Munich have shown flashes of brilliance this season but have been largely inconsistent this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: SC Freiburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thomas Muller to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes