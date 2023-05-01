SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd May 2023

The DFB Pokal returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as SC Freiburg lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important semi-final fixture at the Europa-Park Stadion on Tuesday.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The hosts eased past FC Schalke 04 by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side edged TSG Hoffenheim to a 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won seven out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's four victories.

RB Leipzig have won 11 of their 15 matches at home in the Bundesliga this season and have picked up 35 points from these games - only Borussia Dortmund have a better record in this regard.

RB Leipzig have picked up only 22 points from their 13 Bundesliga games in the second half of the season.

After a winless run of three matches in the Bundesliga, SC Freiburg have won their last three matches in the competition and have scored an impressive seven goals during this period.

After a run of eight games in all competitions in which they conceded at least one goal, SC Freiburg have managed to keep clean sheets in their last two matches.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have good players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential so far this season. Timo Werner and Dani Olmo can make an impact on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

SC Freiburg have managed to arrest their recent slump and have been impressive over the past week. The hosts are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 2-1 RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - SC Freiburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michael Gregoritsch to score - Yes

