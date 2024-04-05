SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as SC Freiburg lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against FSV Mainz last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

SC Freiburg, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts eased past Borussia Monchengladbach by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 10 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's four victories.

SC Freiburg are winless in their last four matches at home in the Bundesliga - their longest such streak in the competition since December 2020.

SC Freiburg have picked up only one out of a possible 27 points in their nine games against the current top five in the Bundesliga standings so far this season.

SC Freiburg are winless in their last 10 matches against RB Leipzig in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming in 2019.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Bundesliga but were held to a draw in their previous game in the competition.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have been in impressive form over the past month and will need to work hard to move into the top four. The likes of Lois Openda and Xavi Simons can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

SC Freiburg can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 1-3 RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes