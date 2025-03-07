SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this week as SC Freiburg lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Preview

SC Freiburg are currently in fifth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by FC Augsburg in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FSV Mainz last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against SC Freiburg and have won 12 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to SC Freiburg's four victories.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions against SC Freiburg and have won each of their last five such games in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig have picked up eight points from their seven matches in the second half of the Bundesliga this season - their worst such run in the second half of the season in the history of the competition.

RB Leipzig have won only one of their last eight matches in the Bundesliga and suffered their first defeat in the second half of the season in their previous league game.

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

RB Leipzig have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The away side suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of FSV Mainz last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

SC Freiburg can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: SC Freiburg 2-2 RB Leipzig

SC Freiburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

