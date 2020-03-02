Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich preview, prediction, team news and more | DFB Pokal 2019-20

Bayern Munich have been in fine form of late

With their 3-0 victory in last year's final over RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich are the defending champions, while Schalke last triumphed in this tournament in 2011 when the great Raul Gonzalez fired them to glory.

Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

Schalke and Bayern are among the two most decorated teams in Germany. In total, Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 have collided on 53 occasions, with the Bavarians having the advantage with 30 wins and 96 goals scored. Schalke, on the other hand, have won 12 matches and scored 44 goals, with 11 matches ending in a draw.

Schalke 04 form guide: LLDDW

Bayern Munich form guide: WWWWD

Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern Munich are still without long-term absentee Niklas Sule who has been sidelined since October with an ACL injury, while top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski (Shin bone) and Ivan Peric (Ankle) have been joined by Kingsley Coman, who picked up a strain in the victory over Chelsea in the Champions League, on the injury table.

Injuries: Niklas Sule, Ivan Perisic, Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman

Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Schalke 04 Predicted XI: Markus Schubert; Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Clair Todibo, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka; Weston McKennie, Nassim Boujellab; Rabbi Matondo, Amine Harit, Benito Raman; Guido Burgstaller

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso; Philippe Coutinho,Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry

Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich are record 19-time champions of this tournament and would be looking to make it 20 by retaining their trophy this season.

Between them and the last four stands a Schalke side who have blown hot and cold this season and have not picked up a victory in any of their last six Bundesliga fixtures.

By contrast, their visitors have overcome their early season wobbles and are currently on a run of 13 games without defeat in all competitions, with just one of those ending in a stalemate.

🎙 Hansi #Flick: "I hope the focus will be fully on football tomorrow and that the better team progresses." #FCBayern #TSGFCB pic.twitter.com/poy08qXbfM — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 2, 2020

The Bavarians have won their last two fixtures by an aggregate score of 9-0, with their comprehensive 3-0 win away to Chelsea in the Champions League followed by a 6-0 victory over Hoffenheim at the weekend.

Each of Schalke's last two matches ended in defeat with an aggregate score of 8-0, while they were also on the receiving end of a 5-0 walloping by Bayern Munich the last time both sides met in January. As a result, it would not be wise to expect anything from them in this fixture.

Verdict: Schalke 1-4 Bayern Munich