Schalke confirm Alexander Nubel will leave at the end of the season

Schalke have confirmed on their official website that club captain Alexander Nubel will move on at the end of the season, after failing to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Royal Blues. The 23-year-old is one of the best young goalkeepers in world football and is reportedly coveted by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich.

Nubel displaced Ralf Fahrmann between the sticks last season and was appointed club captain by new manager David Wagner, after establishing himself as an indispensable member of the team. Under their new coach, Schalke have exceeded expectations and currently find themselves fifth in the Bundesliga standings, with Nubel playing an instrumental role in their resurgence this season.

Widely regarded as Manuel Neuer's heir, Nubel could follow the same career path as the legendary German shot-stopper as rumours continue to persist that the Bavarian giants will snap him up on a free transfer at the end of the season. Despite his decision to part ways with the Gelsenkirchen outfit, Sporting Director Jochen Schneider has revealed that the youngster will continue to give his best for the club.

"Following all the discussions that we have had with Alexander Nübel and his agent in recent months, we aren’t surprised by his decision and of course respect it. I’m convinced that Alex will give everything for the club until the end of the season. From summer 2020, we will continue on our path without him."

Nubel is one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in world football and although Bayern are frontrunners for his signature, it remains to be seen if he joins the record Bundesliga champions in the summer.

