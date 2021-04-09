Schalke vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke welcome Augsburg to the VELTINS-Arena in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are the bottom-placed side in the division and have just one win to their name in the 2020-21 campaign. They lost 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen in their previous outing, which was their third loss in a row.

Augsburg returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim in their previous outing, thanks to Ruben Vargas and Andre Hahn's first-half goals. They now have three wins and two losses in their last five outings.

Schalke vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other 20 times across all competitions since 2010. The visitors played their first-ever top-flight game in 2011, which explains the limited encounters between the two rivals.

The hosts have the better record in this fixture and have 10 wins to their name. Fuggerstädter have struggled against the hosts and have just two wins to their name. Eight games in this fixture have ended in a draw.

They last met at the Augsburg Arena in December and the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Marco Richter scored the equalizer in injury time.

Schalke form guide in Bundesliga: L-L-L-D-L

Augsburg form guide in Bundesliga: W-L-W-L-W

Schalke vs Augsburg Team News

Schalke

For the hosts, Nabil Bentaleb, Nassim Boujellab, Kilian Ludewig, Matija Nastasić and Hamza Mendyl are all out injured.

Levent Mercan has resumed partial training but is a doubt for the game. Salif Sané has completed most of his training routine and but this game comes a bit too soon for the Senegalese international. Steven Skrzybski has also resumed partial training.

Mark Uth completed full training with the club and can mark his return to the pitch in this fixture.

Injured: Nabil Bentaleb, Nassim Boujellab, Kilian Ludewig, Matija Nastasić, Hamza Mendyl

Doubtful: Levent Mercan, Steven Skrzybski, Salif Sané

Suspended: None

Augsburg

The visitors will be without the services of Iago Amaral Borduchi, who underwent knee surgery in February. Fredrik Jensen has resumed partial training but is still a few weeks away from match fitness.

Jan Morávek, Tim Civeja and Florian Niederlechner are also not match fit yet.

Injured: Iago Amaral Borduchi, Fredrik Jensen, Jan Morávek, Tim Civeja, Florian Niederlechner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Schalke Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow; Timo Becker, Benjamin Stambouli, Malick Thiaw; William, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Sead Kolasinac, Kerim Calhanoglu; Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Matthew Hoppe

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafael Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Raphael Framberger; Marco Richter, Rani Khedira, Tobias Strobl, Daniel Caligiuri; Laszlo Benes; Andre Hahn

Schalke vs Augsburg Prediction

Schalke are going through one of their worst runs in the Bundesliga in the 21st Century. They have just 10 points in 27 games and with just nine games to go, if they do not start getting wins here, they are likely to be eliminated.

Augsburg have not done anything particularly eye-catching this term but should be able to make quick work of Schalke, where an injury crisis is only making things worse.

Prediction: Schalke 1-2 Augsburg.