Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke are set to play host to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday at the Veltins-Arena for their latest Bundesliga game.

Schalke come into this game on the back of a 5-0 loss to Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg last Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena. A first-half own goal from German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and second-half goals from Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, Germany international Ridle Baku, Croatian winger Josip Brekalo and attacker Maximilian Philipp secured the win for Wolfsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City yesterday in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. First-half goals from Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Germany international Ilkay Gundogan sealed the deal for Manchester City.

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost nine and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Monchengladbach beating Schalke 4-1. Goals from German midfielder Florian Neuhaus, veteran Swedish left-back Oscar Wendt, France international Marcus Thuram and Austrian midfielder Hannes Wolf ensured victory for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Belgium international Benito Raman scored the consolation goal for Schalke.

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L-L-D

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-L-D

Advertisement

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Schalke

Schalke have a few injury concerns to deal with. Manager Dimitrios Grammozis will be unable to call upon the services of Algeria international Nabil Bentaleb, young midfielder Nassim Boujellab, experienced goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, Serbian centre-back Matija Nastasic, forward Mark Uth,attacker Steven Skrzybski, young right-back Kilian Ludewig, centre-back Salif Sane, Portugal international Goncalo Paciencia and Moroccan left-back Hamza Mendyl.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Injured: Nabil Bentaleb, Nassim Boujellab, Ralf Fahrmann, Matija Nastasic, Mark Uth, Steven Skrzybski, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Goncalo Paciencia, Hamza Mendyl

Doubtful: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without young forward Torben Musel and Paraguayan attacker Julio Villalba. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marco Rose is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Torben Musel, Julio Villalba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Schalke Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow, Timo Becker, Shkodran Mustafi, Malick Thiaw, William, Alessandro Schopf, Benjamin Stambouli, Suat Serdar, Sead Kolasinac, Amine Harit, Matthew Hoppe

Advertisement

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Florian Neuhaus, Denis Zakaria, Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Schalke vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Schalke sit at the bottom of the league table, and look destined for relegation. They are 11 points behind 16th-placed Hertha Berlin, and the club have a tough job in their hands. The influential Ralf Rangnick has been linked with a return, and his potential arrival could prove to be crucial.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are 10th in the league table. They have lost four of their last five league games. Manager Marco Rose will leave the club for Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and the likes of Denis Zakaria and Florian Neuhaus could depart as well.

LLLL



Borussia Monchengladbach have lost all four Bundesliga matches since Marco Rose announced he was leaving for Borussia Dortmund 😣 pic.twitter.com/BYK1Q68bkr — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021

Borussia Monchengladbach, despite their poor recent form, should be able to beat Schalke.

Prediction: Schalke 0-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Also Read: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21