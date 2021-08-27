Schalke vs Fortuna Dusseldorf prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will host Fortuna Dusseldorf in the 2. Bundesliga on Saturday after suffering a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Jahn Regensburg last time out.

The Royal Blues were outclassed in every department by the league leaders on matchday three and will need to bounce back quickly.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have gone three games without a win, and were held 2-2 by Holstein Kiel in their last game.

Both Schalke and Fortuna Dusseldorf have managed to win just once this season and need a positive result heading into the international break.

Schalke vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off 69 times, and Schalke have a clear head-to-head advantage with 32 wins. Dusseldorf have drawn (19) more games than the number of times they have won (18) the fixture.

Surprisingly, though, Dusseldorf are unbeaten in their last three games against Schalke, and have won the last meeting between the two sides. They have not lost a game against Schalke whenever the two sides have met in the 2. Bundesliga.

Schalke form guide: L-W-D-L

Fortuna Dusseldorf form guide: W-L-L-D

Schalke vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Team News

Schalke

Schalke manager Dimitrios Grammozis has revealed that the duo of Blendi Idrizi and Kerim Calhanoglu are unavailable. Matthew Hoppe might miss out due to an infection, while Can Bozdogan did not train and is not in contention.

Danny Latza has begun his individual training, but is not expected to feature against Dusseldorf. Salif Sane is still out.

Injured: Blendi Idrizi, Kerim Calhanoglu, Matthew Hoppe, Salif Sane

Unavailable: Can Bozdogan, Danny Latza,

Suspended: None

Fortuna Dusseldorf

Marcel Sobottka has been ruled out. Andre Hoffman has returned to training but the game might come too early for him.

Dennis Gorka, Emmanuel Iyoha, Lex-Tyger Lobinger and Thomas Pledl are not expected to feature.

Injured: Dennis Gorka, Emmanuel Iyoha, Lex-Tyger Lobinger, Thomas Pledl, Marcel Sobottka

Unavailable: Andre Hoffman

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Predicted Lineups

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Florian Flick; Victor Palsson; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominick Drexler, Reinhold Ranftl; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Fortuna Dusseldorf Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Florian Kastenmeier; Leonardo Koutris, Christoph Klarer, Dragos Nedelcu, Matthias Zimmermann; Adam Bodzek, Edgar Prib; Shinta Appelkamp, Kristoffer Peterson, Khaled Narey; Rouwen Hennings

Schalke vs Fortuna Dusseldorf Prediction

Schalke need a reaction after an error-strewn display against Regensburg last time out. This will be their third home game of the season, and we expect them to finally win at the Veltins Arena.

Score prediction: Schalke 2-1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

