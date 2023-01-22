Schalke vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24, 2023

Last-placed Schalke will entertain RB Leipzig at the Veltins-Arena in the Bundesliga on Tuesday (January 24).

The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday in their first league game of 2023. It was their 11th defeat of the league campaign. and they remain in last places, with just nine points.

Leipzig, meanwhile, resumed their league campaign on Friday with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against league leaders Bayern Munich. Marcel Halstenberg scored his first goal of the campaign in the 52nd minute, after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had given Bayern the lead in the 37th minute.

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just ten times in Bundesliga since 2016. Leipzig have been the better team, leading 6-2.

Leipzig have won their last three games against Schalke, keeping clean sheets in all of them.

Schalke have endured a poor run in the Bundesliga, winning just five of their last 66 games.

Leipzig have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games against Schalke across competitions.

Schalke's two wins in Bundesliga this season have come at home, and Leipzig are unbeaten in their last four away games, winning the last two.

Leipzig have kept clean sheets in their last three games at Schalke.

Schalke have failed to score in three of their last four home games in the Bundesliga.

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Schalke shave suffered nine defeats in their last ten league games, failing to score in seven. They have failed to score in five of their last six meetings against Leipzig.

Leipzig, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 14 games across competitions and are unlikely to lose. Considering the recent history between the two teams, Leipzig should eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Schalke 1-3 RB Leipzig

Schalke vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Dominik Szoboszlai to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes