Schalke vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Schalke are set to welcome Stuttgart to the Arena AufSchalkeon on Friday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Schalke come into this game on the back of a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund last Saturday in the latest edition of the Revierderby.

Goals from Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji, the sensational Erling Braut Haaland and veteran centre-back Mats Hummels secured a comfortable victory for Lucien Favre's side.

Stuttgart, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Koln on the weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. An early strike from Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala for Stuttgart was cancelled out by a penalty from Sweden international Sebastian Andersson for Koln.

Schalke vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Schalke hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost eight and drawn four.

Due to the infection rate in Gelsenkirchen, Friday's game against VfB Stuttgart will now be played behind closed doors. ☹️#S04 | #S04VfB pic.twitter.com/D204Z9N3Mg — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) October 27, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019, with the match ending in a goalless draw. Despite Stuttgart enjoying the lion's share of possession as well as more shots on target, they were unable to find the net.

Advertisement

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-D-L

Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-W-D

Schalke vs Stuttgart Team News

Schalke manager Manuel Baum will be unable to count on goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann and key midfielder Suat Serdar due to injuries. Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak remains suspended.

Injured: Ralf Fahrmann, Suat Serdar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ozan Kabak

Meanwhile, Stuttgart have a few injury concerns. Young centre-back Maxime Awoudja, English midfielder Clinton Mola, midfielder Philipp Forster, German winger Erik Thommy, centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos and Croatian left-back Borna Sosa are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Maxime Awoudja, Clinton Mola, Philipp Forster, Erik Thommy, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Borna Sosa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Schalke Predicted XI (4-4-2): Frederik Ronnow, Kilian Ludewig, Salif Sane, Matija Nastasic, Bastian Oczipka, Nabil Bentaleb, Omar Mascarell, Can Bozdogan, Amine Harit, Goncalo Pacienca, Rabbi Matondo

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel, Pascal Stenzel, Atakan Karazor, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Silas Wamangituka, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Tanguy Coulibaly, Daniel Didavi, Gonzalo Castro, Sasa Kalajdzic

Schalke vs Stuttgart Prediction

Schalke have not had the best of starts to their league campaign. They are yet to win a league game, and the sacking of David Wagner as manager has added to the uncertainty. Star players Suat Serdar and Ozan Kabak are either injured or suspended, and a haphazardly-constructed team is yet to perform under the management of Manuel Baum.

Advertisement

Stuttgart, on the other hand, have done relatively well. They are fifth in the league table after five games, and players like young Austrian forward Sasa Kalajdzic have performed well.

Stuttgart are in good form and Schalke, in current form, look like they are there for the taking.

Prediction: Schalke 0-2 Stuttgart

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United interested in appointing Luis Campos as director of football