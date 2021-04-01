Scotland build momentum for Euros with convincing Faroe Islands win

Scotland have been on the fringes of international football for the better part of the last two and a half decades, as the Tartan Army struggled to qualify for any major tournaments.

However, after 23 years, Scotland are all set to feature at the Euros, thanks to a golden generation of players who have emerged.

Scotland now boasts several players that ply their trade at top teams like Manchester United and Liverpool, to name a few. The presence of such players has helped Scotland slowly become a force to be reckoned with in international football.

With their ticket to the Euros already booked, Scotland will now aim to also qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They may have made a slow start to their qualifying campaign. But their performance against the Faroe Islands on Wednesday has renewed their qualification hopes.

Our triple-header of @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers ended with a 4-0 victory this evening, as goals from John McGinn, Ché Adams and Ryan Fraser sealed all three points at Hampden.#SCOFROhttps://t.co/U2TtWLRad3 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 31, 2021

Scotland rout Faroe Islands

After drawing against Austria and Israel in their opening two qualifying games, Scotland rose to the occasion against the Faroe Islands. The Tartan Army dominated their hapless opponents, overwhelming them by four goals to nil.

This was also a game where Scotland’s stars stepped up. After putting up below-par performances in the previous games, most of their top players came to the party.

Andrew Robertson was a lively presence on the left flank, while Che Adams, Ryan Fraser and John McGuinn threatened the Faroe Islands’ goal throughout the 90 minutes.

Even Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney, who were playing as part of a back-three, were an imposing presence and constantly initiated attacks by passing from the back.

The victory may have come against a modest opposition, but Scotland got the job done by recording an emphatic result to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

“KT was different class – three assists. Backing it up, helping me out, overlapping, always giving the option. People who say we can’t play together maybe got proven wrong.”



Andy Robertson gives his assessment of tonight’s victory over the Faroe Islands.#SCOFRO pic.twitter.com/IfWObkPByy — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 31, 2021

Scotland build momentum ahead of Euros

The game against the Faroe Islands marked Scotland's last competitive game before this summer's Euros. But they will head to the quadrennial tournament on the back of good recent form.

After spending many years in the international wilderness, Steve Clarke has managed to build a team capable of rubbing shoulders with the continent's best.

"The increase in expectations is because we've done well. I've been in this job for a relatively short period, but we've managed to qualify for a major tournament for the first time in 23 years,” Clarke said, as quoted by the BBC. We don't want to forget that; we don't want to forget the good feeling. I don't want anybody to be too negative. We're certainly not negative in the camp. We're in a good place; everyone understands what we're trying to achieve."

Scotland may not be among the favourites at Euro 2020. But they have a squad good enough to take them deep in the quadrennial tournament.