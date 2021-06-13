Scotland vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 8 of UEFA Euro 2020

Scotland play their first game of UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they lock horns with Czech Republic in an important Group D encounter at Hampden Park on Monday. Both teams face an uphill battle to reach the knock-outs and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Czech Republic have blown hot and cold over the past year and will need to overcome their bouts of inconsistency to stand a chance in a difficult group. The Czechs eased past Albania by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will need to pull off a similar performance in this fixture.

Scotland, on the other hand, have grown by leaps and bounds in recent months and could potentially pull off a few upsets this summer. The Scottish side has impressive players in its ranks and will have to step up to the plate against Czech Republic on Monday.

Scotland's Euro 2020 matches on TV:



Scotland v Czech Republic

(Monday 14 June, 2pm, BBC 1/iPlayer)



England v Scotland

(Friday 18 June, 8pm, STV/ITV/STV Player)



Scotland v Croatia

(Tuesday 22 June, 8pm, STV/ITV/ITV4/STV Player)#TartanArmy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #Euro2020 — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) June 6, 2021

Scotland vs Czech Republic Team News

Scotland and Czech Republic are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of a total of nine matches played between the two teams. The two sides have played out a draw on only one occasion in the past.

The previous meeting between the two European outfits took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Scotland. Czech Republic were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical to stand a chance in this match.

Scotland form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Czech Republic form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

Scotland vs Czech Republic: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Scotland have a strong squad

While their overall record against Czech Republic is nothing to write home about, Scotland have been dominant in recent meetings between the two teams and have managed three consecutive victories in this fixture. Czech Republic won their last game against Scotland nearly 11 years ago and will need to end their winless streak this week.

Scotland are the only team among the 24 nations participating in UEFA Euro 2020 to have qualified for Euro 2020 with a negative goal difference. The Scots lost five qualifying matches and finished only a point above Israel and Austria.

John McGinn is a crucial part of Scotland's midfield and registered seven goals and two assists in their qualifying campaign for Euro 2020. The Aston Villa midfielder is set to partner Callum McGregor and Scott McTominay against Czech Republic this week.

Scotland are on a five-match unbeaten streak at the moment and have scored an impressive 10 goals in their last five outings. Czech Republic, on the other hand, have conceded six goals in their last three matches and have a few issues to resolve ahead of this match.

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for England | UEFA Euro 2020

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi