Scotland vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

The UEFA Euro qualifiers are back in action with another round of matches this week as Scotland lock horns with Luis de la Fuente's impressive Spain side in an important clash at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Scotland vs Spain Preview

Scotland are currently in second place in the qualification table and have been in impressive form in recent months. The home side eased past Cyprus by a comfortable 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Spain, on the other hand, are at the top of the group at the moment and will be intent on maintaining a flawless record in their qualification campaign. La Furia Roja defeated Norway by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Scotland vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have a good historical record against Scotland and have won six out of the 13 matches that have been played between the two teams, as opposed to Scotland's three victories.

Scotland are unbeaten in five of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming at the hands of Turkey by a 2-1 margin in an international friendly.

Prior to their 3-0 victory against Norway last week, Spain were on a winless streak of three games that included their defeat at the hands of Morocco in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Spain scored three goals against Norway last week - the most goals they have scored in a single game since their 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in November last year.

Scotland have scored more than three goals on three occasions in their last six matches - as many times as they had achieved the feat in the 27 games preceding this run.

Scotland vs Spain Prediction

Spain have an impressive squad at their disposal and were at their imperious best against Norway last week. Joselu came off the bench to score a cameo against the Scandinavians and could find himself in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Scotland can pack a punch on their day but will be up against one of Europe's most formidable teams. Spain are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Scotland 1-3 Spain

Scotland vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Spain

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Spain to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dani Olmo to score - Yes

