Scotland vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Scotland will host Ukraine at Hampden Park on Wednesday night in another round of their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign.

The Tartan Terriers kicked off their Nations League campaign against Armenia, picking up a 2-0 win before suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Ireland in their second game. They returned to winning ways in their most recent outing, beating Armenia 4-1.

Scotland sit second in their group with six points from three games and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Wednesday.

Ukraine have enjoyed a solid showing in the continental showpiece so far, shaking off their World Cup qualification disappointments. They came from behind to pick up a 1-1 draw against the Republic of Ireland in their last game, with Artem Dovbyk scoring the leveler just after the restart.

The visitors sit atop their group standings with seven points from an obtainable nine. They will aim to return to winning ways when they play this week.

Scotland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Scotland and Ukraine. The visitors hold the better record with two wins while the hosts have won once.

The two nations last faced off in the World Cup qualifiers back in June, with the Blue and Yellow winning 3-1.

Scotland Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Ukraine Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Scotland vs Ukraine Team News

Scotland

Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Liam Cooper and Ross Stewart are all injured and will not play for the home side this week. Scottish Premiership duo Liam Kelly and Ryan Porteus are the only uncapped players named in the 25-man squad.

Injured: Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Liam Cooper, Ross Stewart

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko is perhaps the most notable absentee from the visiting camp as the Arsenal fullback is out with an injury. Mykola Shaparenko has also missed out on the squad after picking up an injury against Fenerbahce earlier this month.

Eduard Sobol has picked up a hamstring injury and will also miss out.

Injured: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Eduard Sobol

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Craig Gordon; Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, Scott McKenna; Nathan Patterson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Aaron Hickey; Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn; Che Adams

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin; Oleksandr Karavayev, Taras Kacharaba, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Viktor Tsyhankov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Mykhaylo Mudryk

Scotland vs Ukraine Prediction

Scotland have won two of their last three games after winning none of their three prior. They have lost just one of their last six games on home soil and will be looking forward to this one.

Ukraine are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 15 games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their hosts and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Ukraine

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far