Scotland vs Ukraine prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Scotland are set to play Ukraine at the Hampden Park on Wednesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Scotland come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Austria in their most recent fixture. Goals from Club Brugge centre-back Jack Hendry and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn for Scotland was cancelled out by second-half goals from Augsburg attacker Michael Gregoritsch and Arminia Bielefeld midfielder Alessandro Schopf for Austria.

Ukraine, on the other hand, beat Ivaylo Petev's Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in their most recent international game. Second-half goals from Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko and Dnipro-1 forward Artem Dovbyk secured the win for Oleksandr Petrakov's Ukraine.

Scotland vs Ukraine Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Scotland have won one game and lost one.

Scotland form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Ukraine form guide: W-D-D-W-D

Scotland vs Ukraine Team News

Scotland

Scotland have named a strong squad. Manager Steve Clarke has called up Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper David Marshall, Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson, Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Southampton striker Che Adams.

There could be potential debuts for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, Luton Town midfielder Allan Campbell and Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney are out injured.

Injured: Ryan Jack, Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine have included Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Everton left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, Shakhtar Donetsk centre-back Mykola Matviyenko, Manchester City utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko, West Ham United winger Andriy Yarmolenko, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scotland vs Ukraine Predicted XI

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): David Marshall, Jack Hendry, Grant Hanley, John Souttar, Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Andrew Robertson, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor, Che Adams

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Pyatov, Oleksandr Karavayev, Illya Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Viktor Tsyhankov

Scotland vs Ukraine Prediction

Scotland have a strong squad, led by star left-back Andrew Robertson. Robertson himself will likely not be fully fit, having just completed a gruelling league season with Liverpool. Scotland don't lack talent, but it will be interesting to see how Steve Clarke sets up his team.

Ukraine, on the other hand, have been facing major problems as a nation which has understandably put football on the backburner. Stars like Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Andriy Yarmolenko will be keen to produce a positive performance.

A close match is on the cards, with a draw an ideal result.

Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Ukraine

