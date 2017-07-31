Scout Report: Phil Foden, Manchester City's homegrown superstar

An insight to Manchester City's hottest young midfielder.

Phil Foden

Manchester City opened their doors to the hottest young prospects in world football in 2014 when the City Football Academy was officially unveiled. The idea of the complex was to establish a footballing university capable of witnessing graduates from all over the globe learn, and hopefully apply their trade at the world's most ambitious club.

The academy was modelled on the famous 'La Masia' - Barcelona's iconic and hugely successful academy - with the hope of bringing through young players from youth levels all the way to the first-team. Thus far, eight players have appeared for the first-team having come through the CFA - but one player stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Stars from all over the globe have made quite an impact at youth levels at Manchester City, but one midfield maestro remains the poster boy of the academy's success.

Background

Phil Foden has been at Manchester City for nearly seven years now, but the midfielder's recent rise under the tutelage of u18 boss Lee Carsley has witnessed him become a potential first-team player for the upcoming season.

Foden is different to the other crop of talent that is learning their trade at the notoriously successful academy. The City supporter was born just four miles away from the stadium and is currently living the dream every kid has ever wished for - to play for their boyhood club. Just 17 years old, Foden has developed quite a reputation at City, and also England for his performances for the u18 side.

The attacking midfielder excelled in the 'number 10' role during the team's F.A. Youth Cup run. Despite the success of the campaign in Carsley's first season in charge, the season ended with City losing to Chelsea for the third time in three years. Nonetheless, despite the disappointment of losing to the notoriously strong Chelsea side, Foden's successes throughout the season didn't go unnoticed.

His exceptional performances saw Foden called up for the first-team's tour of the USA recently having impressed Guardiola and the coaching staff. Foden's call up wasn't the first time he was around the Manchester City side as he was called up to the squad for City's Champions League game against Celtic in December - aged just 16.

Strengths

When you say Phil Foden is different, the truth is within the statement. The midfielder is unlike anything England has produced within the last 20 years. His Spanish style of play is something that is adored historically by Guardiola.

His close ball control, ability to dribble in tight areas and amazing eye for a pass have drawn comparisons with Paul Gascoigne. Foden is quick, but is also deceptively strong to ride the challenges of opposition defenders; meaning he has the English physicality and strength combined with the ability to play football in a 'Spanish way'.

Being left-footed and small in stature have already seen comparisons drawn between him and Lionel Messi (he's not that good just yet). A joke among City supporters rings around that the club now has their own Iniesta, the Stockport Iniesta.

Make of that what you will.

Weaknesses

Like many players his age, Foden regularly drops out of games and becomes somewhat anonymous for large parts. Whether the player's concentration levels drop off or he's unable to compete at the highest level for a full 90 minutes, it's difficult to put your finger on it at this moment.

Despite being incredibly strong for his size and physique, Foden can often be bullied off the ball regularly by larger and more physical defenders and holding midfielders. When man-marked, the midfielder struggles to impact games like he can do - something that will change with maturity and game time, no doubt.

Quotes

Following his impressive display for Manchester City in the recent Manchester derby played in Houston, Pep Guardiola couldn't have praised the midfielder any more. His first start under the Spaniard saw the world's eyes watching the 17-year-old as he looked like City's biggest attacking threat against their bitter rivals.

Following the game, Guardiola had this to say on the youngster, "I don’t have words - I would like to have the right words to describe what I saw."

"You are the lucky guys who saw the first game, for the first team for Manchester City, of this guy."

What comes next?

Foden is expected to remain around the first-team for the upcoming season that will see City aim to compete in all four competitions. Yet to make his debut for the Manchester City EDS, Foden is already ahead of his development and expected to become a first-team player within the next couple of seasons.

Bottom line

Whatever comes next for Foden, there's no denying that he's in the best possible hands to pave his own way into the first team at his boyhood club. Pep Guardiola has a reputation of providing young players with the opportunity to shine and with Foden's attributes, there's little to prevent him from becoming a star.

Ironic isn't it? The club opened its door to allow the best young players in world football the chance to shine at one of the biggest clubs in the world, but a local star with added encouragement remains the next probable English footballing superstar.