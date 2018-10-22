Scout Report: Top 5 hottest prospects in Europe you haven't heard of

Kylian Mbappe, 19 and already a World Cup winner with France is a name unknown to none.

Recent stunning performances have led Krzysztof Piatek to become the talk of the town. 23-year-old Polish forward has been in brilliant form. The Genoa striker was the leading goalscorer in European leagues until this weekend.

The Dutch pair of Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are receiving plaudits from one and all. The centre-back and midfielder have been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. The Catalonia side is believed to be preparing a double swoop with a bid worth £115m as reported by The Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is tearing apart the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund is benefitting from his services whom they had signed the previous summer. Big clubs all around Europe are interested in signing the Dortmund star for a £100m move in the coming summer according to The Mirror.

Because of their excellent form, all these young players are well known.

Let us have a look at some more players who seem to have gone under the radar.

#5 Nicolo Barella

21-year-old Italian Nicolo Barella has caught the eye of many Premier League clubs with his impressive performances in the Serie A since last season.

He is a dynamic midfielder who likes to take charge of the game. The Gazzetta dello Sport once regarded him 'The Sardinian Steven Gerrard' and fittingly so, his long-range diagonal pass is one of his admired attributes. Although, he lacks the goal-scoring prowess of the former Liverpool skipper.6 goals with a single assist in 34 league appearances last season can only ever be improved.

The top clubs all around Europe recognise his industrious work rate. He possesses incredible stamina. Cagliari fans, unsurprisingly, appreciate his relentless pursuit of possession.

