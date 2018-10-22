×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Scout Report: Top 5 hottest prospects in Europe you haven't heard of

Shardul Nikam
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
113   //    22 Oct 2018, 03:38 IST

Kylian Mbappe, 19 and already a World Cup winner with France is a name unknown to none.

Recent stunning performances have led Krzysztof Piatek to become the talk of the town. 23-year-old Polish forward has been in brilliant form. The Genoa striker was the leading goalscorer in European leagues until this weekend.


Frosinone Calcio v Genoa CFC - Serie A
Frosinone Calcio v Genoa CFC - Serie A


The Dutch pair of Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie de Jong are receiving plaudits from one and all. The centre-back and midfielder have been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. The Catalonia side is believed to be preparing a double swoop with a bid worth £115m as reported by The Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is tearing apart the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund is benefitting from his services whom they had signed the previous summer. Big clubs all around Europe are interested in signing the Dortmund star for a £100m move in the coming summer according to The Mirror.

Because of their excellent form, all these young players are well known.

Let us have a look at some more players who seem to have gone under the radar.


#5 Nicolo Barella

Italy Training Session And Press Conference

Nicolo Barella

21-year-old Italian Nicolo Barella has caught the eye of many Premier League clubs with his impressive performances in the Serie A since last season.

He is a dynamic midfielder who likes to take charge of the game. The Gazzetta dello Sport once regarded him 'The Sardinian Steven Gerrard' and fittingly so, his long-range diagonal pass is one of his admired attributes. Although, he lacks the goal-scoring prowess of the former Liverpool skipper.6 goals with a single assist in 34 league appearances last season can only ever be improved.

The top clubs all around Europe recognise his industrious work rate. He possesses incredible stamina. Cagliari fans, unsurprisingly, appreciate his relentless pursuit of possession.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Eintracht Frankfurt Ajax Football Kylian Mbappe Christian Pulisic
Shardul Nikam
CONTRIBUTOR
A football enthusiast.
The legend of Hennes: The FC Koln Mascot
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2016/17: 5 greatest moments in German League...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 car companies which sponsor or own football clubs
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable moments from Louis van Gaal's career
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to hijack Barcelona's top target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lionel Messi encourages Barcelona to sign...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 "selling" clubs of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us