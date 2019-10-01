Scouting Nicolo Barella: Inter's new midfield metronome

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Nicolo Barella has only featured in 5 competitive games for Inter Milan since his move to the club in the summer, 3 of those being substitute appearances. However, the 22-year-old is still in the process of adapting to the demands of his new team. There is still a lot to be expected from a midfielder who has already made 84 Serie A appearances for Cagliari at the age of 22. This report will take a look at Barella's style of play, his strengths and his weaknesses.

Style of play

Torino FC v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

One of the most common terms in Italian football is the ‘mezzala’. A mezzala is a role which defines a midfielder who normally plays in the middle of the park but often tend to drift wide to take the winger position or create overloads in the half-spaces. This very well explains Barella’s style of play.

He is a central midfielder who has the tenacity to dominate the park and his hunger to be at the heart of everything makes him well suited to the role. As the role entails, he has the work rate and concentration to be in the thick of the action all the time. He is a tireless engine who enjoys every battle in midfield so long as it translates to winning the ball back.

A jack of all trades

Apart from being a specialist in winning back possession, Barella does not look lost after regaining possession either. The 22-year-old not only leads the way in terms of ball recoveries and tackles but also has some flair and flashes of exquisite skills to his game. He is capable of circulating the ball using short passing combinations as well as driving the ball forward.

He combines both aggression and technical ability despite being blessed neither with an imposing frame nor being flamboyant enough in that case. This versatility makes him capable of playing anywhere in the midfield three. Barella has been rightly described as a jack of all trades but a master of none because he is an all-rounder who cannot be considered as the best in what he does.

Strengths

Italy v Finland - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Tackling – Barella is an aggressive tackler of the ball. The 22-year-old is an expert in winning the ball back and breaking of play. His ability to drive forward with the ball also makes him an important candidate in attacking transitions once possession is gained.

Protecting the ball – He has a good body balance and low centre of gravity which makes him be hard to be dispossessed. He uses this to evade pressure situations with ease. The ability to protect the ball even in pressure situations gives him the confidence and time to make the right decisions when in possession.

Shooting and passing – Considering the fact that he is the type of player who normally comes out of games having covered every blade of grass, the 22-year-old’s 88.3% pass success rate in all competitions this season looks more than convincing. His box-to-box nature also sees him in the advanced positions most of the times where he can attempt a line-breaking pass behind the defence or attempt a shot on goal. He recorded 4 assists in 35 appearances last season while his 56 shots last season shows that he can also be a threat in front of goal.

Weaknesses

As he is one of the most industrious young midfielders in the game, Barella’s love for a challenge often leads him into committing unnecessary fouls and the same goes for the bookings he receives. The young central midfielder was booked 12 times last season including 2 send-offs.

Conclusion

Barella is an outstanding talent but he still has a long way to go before being considered a complete midfielder. He is yet to be considered a regular both for Inter Milan and Italy but there is no doubt that Inter Milan have got themselves a gem of a player in Barella.