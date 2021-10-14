SCR Altach vs FC Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Salzburg are looking to continue their winning start to the 2021-22 season in the Austrian Bundesliga at the CASHPOINT Arena on Saturday, where Altach await them.

With 10 wins from 10 games so far, Die Roten Bullen are running away with the league title once more as no team is even remotely close in sight.

For context, SK Sturm Graz, who're in second place, are 10 points behind.

Karim Adeyemi has been one of their chief driving factors, having scored eight goals in the campaign already.

The hosts for the weekend have endured a starkly contrasting set of fortunes.

Having collected only nine points, Altach languish second from bottom, and are currently without a win in exactly two months.

SCR Altach vs FC Salzburg Head-To-Head

There have been 37 matches between the sides before, with Salzburg winning 26 times.

Altach have only won five games against them, including one in March 2020.

SCR Altach Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L

FC Salzburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

SCR Altach vs FC Salzburg Team News

SCR Altach

Sandi Krizman has been ruled out of the game due to injury. Boris Prokopic is doubtful.

Injured: Sandi Krizman

Doubtful: Boris Prokopic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FC Salzburg

Unfortunately, the Red Bulls are not so lucky with injuries as manager Matthias Jaissle will be without the services of some of his stars.

As many as seven players are currently nursing some form of injury, including Kamil Piatkowski, who has fractured his ankle.

Albert Vallci and Sekou Koita have ruptured their achilles and cruciate respectively, ruling them out for a while.

Oumar Solet, Zlatko Junkovic, Andreas Ulmer and Bernardo have also been ruled out.

Injured: Kamil Piatkowski, Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Bernardo, Zlatko Junuzovic, Andreas Ulmer, Oumar Solet

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

SCR Altach vs FC Salzburg Predicted XI

SCR Altach (5-3-2): Tino Casali; Samuel Mischitz, Jan Zwischenbrugger, Berkay Dabanlı, Pape-Alioune Ndiaye, Nosa Iyobosa Edokpolor; Manuel Thurnwald, Felix Strauss, Stefan Haudum; Noah Bischof, Atdhe Nuhiu.

FC Salzburg (4-3-1-2): Philipp Köhn; Rasmus Kristensen, Jérôme Onguéné, Maximilian Wöber, Kilian Ludewig; Nicolas Seiwald, Mohamed Camara, Nicolás Capaldo; Brenden Aaronson; Benjamin Šeško, Karim Adeyemi.

SCR Altach vs FC Salzburg Prediction

Salzburg are currently on a roll, winning their opening 10 league games to maintain a perfect record.

That run will end one day but Altach, who languish second from bottom of the table, don't look like the side capable of pulling it off.

Prediction: SCR Altach 0-2 FC Salzburg

Edited by Shardul Sant